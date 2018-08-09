Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Century Aluminum reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Century Aluminum traded up $0.12, hitting $12.14, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 858,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $250,381.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 497.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 154.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

