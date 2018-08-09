CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 54.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 791,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,638,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,772. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy opened at $28.24 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.02%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

