Centamin (CELTF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Centamin traded up $0.01, reaching $1.47, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt.

