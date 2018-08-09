Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,541 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Celgene worth $90,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Celgene opened at $91.24 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

