CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0152 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $132,082.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00347833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00193796 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.63 or 0.07948839 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR’s launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,361,321 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.