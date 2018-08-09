Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair accounts for about 1.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $139,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $198,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $278,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $380.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.