CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Director Jonathan Pollack Buys 15,000 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $129,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,704.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Pollack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

On Monday, June 4th, Jonathan Pollack purchased 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental traded up $0.08, hitting $8.08, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 287,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,144. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $81.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 11.7% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,287,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 447,532 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 25.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 185,120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 276.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 162,104 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.