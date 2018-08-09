CCOM Group, Inc. Common Stock (CCOM) Posts Earnings Results

CCOM Group, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:CCOM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of CCOM Group, Inc. Common Stock traded up $0.02, reaching $0.70, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. CCOM Group, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

