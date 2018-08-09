CBRE Group (CBRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Further, the trend in current-year earnings estimate revisions indicates solid outlook for the company. Recently, the company reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share for second-quarter 2018. Results indicate strong revenue growth driven by leasing, occupier outsourcing and development services. It also raised outlook for 2018. CBRE Group’s extensive real-estate products and services offerings, improving leasing and outsourcing business, strategic in-fill acquisitions, transformational deals and healthy balance sheet are expected to be conducive to long-term results. Strategic reinvestment in its business, specifically on the digital and technology front, is expected to differentiate CBRE Group from its peers. Yet, with a shift towards a comparatively lower margin business, the company’s margin is likely to be affected in the near-term.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Sunday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.94.

Shares of CBRE Group opened at $48.07 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.80.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $234,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,427,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 198,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 230,861 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 138,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

