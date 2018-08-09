CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE CBL opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $901.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

