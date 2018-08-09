CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
NYSE CBL opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $901.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.
About CBL & Associates Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
