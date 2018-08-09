Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stake in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 258,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2,063.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.