Cavalier Investments LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. MKM Partners set a $35.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Shares of Teck Resources opened at $24.73 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

