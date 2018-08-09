Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,445. The stock has a market cap of $124.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.15. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.51%. equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 156.6% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 704,722 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 468.5% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,708 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 156.0% during the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,024,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 624,124 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 73.1% during the first quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 538,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 227,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

