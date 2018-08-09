Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Stake Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,914,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.60 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James D. Dee sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $214,887.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $601,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,760 over the last ninety days. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

