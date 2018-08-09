Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 323.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,240,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 947,531 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,440,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 307.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 433,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 307,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 339,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF opened at $66.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $67.36.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.