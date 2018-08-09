Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 181.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.
Shares of US Foods opened at $33.06 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In other US Foods news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
