Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 181.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of US Foods opened at $33.06 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

