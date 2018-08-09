CarGurus (CARG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $436-438 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.78 million.CarGurus also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

CARG stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,343. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 462.13. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.84 million. research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $53.00 target price on CarGurus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 849,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $27,438,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,954,921 shares of company stock valued at $166,435,711. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

