Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.66. 469,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.