Cardenas Alberto De Sells 10,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTZ opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

