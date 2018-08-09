CARBO Ceramics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,395% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

CRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CARBO Ceramics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

CARBO Ceramics opened at $8.86 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CARBO Ceramics has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CARBO Ceramics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad purchased 4,000 shares of CARBO Ceramics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,183.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

