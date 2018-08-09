Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSWC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $295.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 118.20% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

