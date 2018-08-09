Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 424,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.83 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,426. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

