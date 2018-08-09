Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1,468.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after buying an additional 525,987 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,048,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,798,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 186.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,389,000 after buying an additional 1,277,193 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,660,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,701,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11,368.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,284,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

