Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,972 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 42,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $111.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

