Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Wright Medical Group (WMGI) Price Target to $35.00

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on WMGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of WMGI opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Wright Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie Andrews sold 1,466 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $36,092.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 42,654 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $1,110,283.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,752,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 658,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

