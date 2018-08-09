Cannae (CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cannae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th.

Cannae stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. 12,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,105. Cannae has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hugh R. Harris purchased 15,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $298,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $9,138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $1,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $4,569,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.