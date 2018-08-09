Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $315.31 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $291.52 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.38.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

