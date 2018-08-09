Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company opened at $146.12 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $112.87 and a 52-week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.87 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.42.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

