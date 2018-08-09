Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,107 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $1,782,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $293,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 178.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Carlisle Companies opened at $126.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $126.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.