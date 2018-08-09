Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stake Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $41,368,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 342.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $203.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $150.91 and a 52 week high of $203.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

