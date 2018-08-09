Canada Goose (GOOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOS traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 377,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

