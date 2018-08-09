Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Karyopharm Therapeutics opened at $18.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 726,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,590,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,575. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

