Canaccord Genuity Increases Cryolife (CRY) Price Target to $36.00

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Cryolife alerts:

CRY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 7,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.73. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $118,071.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,028 shares of company stock worth $966,606 over the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cryolife by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.