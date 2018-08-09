Camping World (CWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 165.19%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

NYSE:CWH opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Camping World has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kent Dillon Schickli purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $997,280. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

