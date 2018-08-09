Camden Property Trust (CPT) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

CPT opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $78.19 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,746.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.