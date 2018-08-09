Camden National (CAC) & Zions Bancorp (ZION) Critical Comparison

Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Camden National and Zions Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 18.39% 11.65% 1.17% Zions Bancorp 25.03% 10.86% 1.17%

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zions Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camden National pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Zions Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Camden National and Zions Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zions Bancorp 1 6 11 1 2.63

Camden National currently has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Zions Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.84, indicating a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Zions Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Zions Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $174.70 million 3.92 $28.47 million $2.73 16.11 Zions Bancorp $2.74 billion 3.85 $592.00 million $2.86 18.66

Zions Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorp beats Camden National on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of January 30, 2018, it operated a network of 60 banking centers, 76 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, Camden National Corporation offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; and small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 433 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

