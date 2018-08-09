Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Receives $27.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLXT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt traded down $0.16, reaching $17.46, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,632. The company has a current ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $590.64 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 7,253.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $77,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Cellectis purchased 63,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $1,231,280.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,713,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,679,780.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Calyxt by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Calyxt by 1,421.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.