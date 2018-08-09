Callisto Network Market Capitalization Reaches $4.97 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $40,130.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.05644334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00235801 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 574,581,853 coins and its circulating supply is 509,690,516 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

