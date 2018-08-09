CaliphCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (CALC)

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaliphCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaliphCoin has a total market cap of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00082975 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065772 BTC.

CaliphCoin Coin Profile

CaliphCoin (CALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu

CaliphCoin Coin Trading

CaliphCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliphCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

