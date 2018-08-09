Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible and high yield securities.

