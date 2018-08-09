CafePress (PRSS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media coverage about CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CafePress earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 48.9018164280936 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CafePress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. CafePress has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. CafePress had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

