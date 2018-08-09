Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News coverage about Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1205555282831 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In related news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $324,763,042.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $875,573.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

