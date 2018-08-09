Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) CFO Buys $95,400.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) CFO Eric A. Hession bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.62) EPS. research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 214.2% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 22,081,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053,742 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $47,836,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $21,965,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

