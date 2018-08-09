Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32,672.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $31,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $348,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,743.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,750 shares of company stock worth $9,443,383 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems opened at $45.16 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

