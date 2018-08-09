Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Citigroup downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.96 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

