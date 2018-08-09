Cable One Inc (CABO) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings of $7.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.41 and the highest is $8.61. Cable One reported earnings of $4.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $30.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.22 to $32.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $33.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.47 to $35.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 23.95%. Cable One’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $791.80.

Shares of Cable One traded up $8.95, reaching $758.91, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $597.40 and a fifty-two week high of $773.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.10, for a total transaction of $1,988,778.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,210 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cable One by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

