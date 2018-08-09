Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,754,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in BB&T by 651.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BB&T by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 73,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BB&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $593,282. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, July 12th. FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

