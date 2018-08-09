CA (CA) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.33

Media headlines about CA (NASDAQ:CA) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.937829161106 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

CA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

CA opened at $43.71 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . CA has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CA had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that CA will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,101,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $65,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,055.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About CA

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

