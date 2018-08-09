C John Thompson Sells 15,000 Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Stock

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Director C John Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at $173,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C John Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

PES stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.90.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.84 million. equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,537,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

