Bytecoin Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Crex24 and cfinex. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $398.78 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.01537954 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002986 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,890,481,254 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coindeal, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Binance, cfinex, Crex24 and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

